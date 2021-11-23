HCMC marks 81st anniversary of Nam Ky Uprising

Vice Chairman of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incenses at the Dinh Quan (the Districts’ Old Palace) national relic site in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were also Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee Le Thanh Liem; Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai; Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Tran Kim Yen; Vice chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Duong Anh Duc.

A delegation of HCMC leaders offer incenses and flowers to commemorate revolutionary martyrs at the Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument in Hoc Mon District.

The leaders expressed their profound gratitude to heroic martyrs of Hoc Mon-Ba Diem who dedicated their lives to the struggle for national liberation.

Vice Chairman of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incenses at the Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument in Hoc Mon District.

Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument covering on an area of around 10 hectares in Xuan Thoi Thuong commune in HCMC’s Hoc Mon District was recognized as a national historical relic site in 2002. It was a place where the French colonialists executed 903 Party members and patriots who joined the Nam Ky Uprising, such as Ha Huy Tap, Nguyen Van Cu, Vo Van Tan, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Phan Dang Luu and others. The historic uprising broke out on November 23 running in the final weeks of 1940.

Vice Chairman of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incenses at the Dinh Quan (the Districts’ Old Palace) national relic site in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation also visited Dinh Quan (the Districts’ Old Palace) national relic site in Hoc Mon where the subprefect Bui Ngoc Tho lived during the French colonial time. In the Nam Ky Uprising, the revolutionary forces attacked and captured the palace.

A delegation of HCMC leaders offer incenses and flowers at the Dinh Quan (the Districts’ Old Palace) national relic site in Hoc Mon.



By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh