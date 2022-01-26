HCMC marks 73rd Republic Day of India

Delegates perform the candlelight ceremony.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association Huynh Thanh Lap affirmed that India has been becoming a powerful country with its position and important role in Asia and the world with advanced national defense and information technology during the 73 recent years.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic developed complicatedly in 2021 causing the suspension of many activities, HUFO and Vietnam – India Friendship Association well collaborated to organize diplomatic activities as well as cultural exchanges and trade promotion between enterprises, said Mr. Huynh Thanh Lap.Indian Consul General to HCMC Madan Mohan Sethi confirmed that India considers Vietnam as an important partner of its Act East policy and a vital partner in Southeast Asia. Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi expressed his gratefulness ahead the two countries’ relationship development, including relations between Indian localities and HCMC.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Huyen Huong