HCMC marks 63 years of Cuban National Day

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC Truong Thi Hien



At the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC Truong Thi Hien said that cooperation relations between Vietnam and Cuban have developed in all fields. The HUFO and Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC have also coordinated well with the Cuban Consulate General to organize many activities to enhance solidarity and friendship, promote economic, healthcare, education cooperation.

Ariadne Feo Labrada, a representative of the Cuban Consulate General in HCMC appreciated the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, including relations between Cuba and Ho Chi Minh City. She affirmed that Cuba would like to strengthen further the Cuba- Vietnam solidarity and friendship relations.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong