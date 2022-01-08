HCMC marks 43rd anniversary of victory over Khmer Rouge

Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Trieu. (Photo: THANHUYTPHCM)



Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Trieu affirmed that January 7, 1979, was the most important milestone in the history expressing international solidarity, the special friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, bringing Cambodia out of genocide and entering a new era of independence, freedom, revival, good relationship development between two nations.

He highly appreciated the great achievements of the Kingdom of Cambodia over the past 43 years under the leadership of the Royal Government led by the Cambodian People's Party.Although the Covid-19 pandemic has hugely affected socio-economy activities, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City maintained meetings or sent compliment letters and visited the Consulate-General of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City on anniversaries and holidays.Besides that, the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association and Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City have mobilized the sponsors to 120 Cambodian students who are studying in Ho Chi Minh City under the two countries’ friendship program.In addition, the association had also mobilized the enterprises to join the social welfares activities; support the frontline forces in the Covid-19 fight, Cambodian students and people of the two nations living in the border gates, overseas Vietnamese in Phnom Penh City with the total financial support of nearly VND16 billion (US$704,000).Cambodian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sok Dareth affirmed that Cambodian people always honor and memorize the contributions of the Party, State, people and Vietnamese volunteer soldiers to the liberation and the victory over the Pol Pot genocide regime on January 7, 1979 , as well as to the reconstruction and building of Cambodia.Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen affirmed that the Cambodian people always memorize the great contributions of soldiers and volunteers of Vietnam who sacrificed in the fight against the Pol Pot genocide regime.

By Thuy Vu-Translated by Huyen Huong