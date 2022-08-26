HCMC marks 190th death anniversary of Marshal Le Van Duyet

Marshal Le Van Duyet was born in 1764 at Hoa Khanh Village, Kien Phong District, Dinh Tuong Province (Cai Be District in Tien Giang Province nowadays). He was appointed twice as the viceroy of Gia Dinh in the periods of 1812- 1815 and 1820- 1832 with his great contributions to building, developing and protecting the land of Southern Vietnam. After he passed away in 1832, the Le Van Duyet tomb was built in Ba Chieu, Ba an ancient, bustling local market in Binh Thanh District as a place of worship to express the gratitude of people for his merits.
In 1989, the architectural complex of steles, tombs, and shrines of Marshal Le Van Duyet received the certificate of recognizing national historical and cultural relics.
Ceremonies of worship were performed at the event.
Besides, a delegation of HCMC leaders offered incense at the main hall and tomb of Marshal Le Van Duyet to commemorate Marshal Le Van Duyet.
Previously, on August 25, the People’s Committee of Binh Thanh District held a ceremony at Le Van Duyet Temple to receive the certificate of national intangible cultural heritages of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for Khai Ha festival (the ceremony of lowering the tree)- Cau An (praying for a year of peace and prosperity).
Currently, there are three traditional festivals in HCMC comprising Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) festival in Can Gio District, Nguyen Tieu festival (spring lantern festival) in District 5 and Khai Ha festival (the ceremony of lowering the tree)- Cau An (praying for a year of peace and prosperity) in Binh Thanh District recognized as national intangible cultural heritages.
In 1989, the architectural complex of steles, tombs, and shrines of Marshal Le Van Duyet received the certificate of recognizing national historical and cultural relics.
Ceremonies of worship were performed at the event.
Besides, a delegation of HCMC leaders offered incense at the main hall and tomb of Marshal Le Van Duyet to commemorate Marshal Le Van Duyet.
Previously, on August 25, the People’s Committee of Binh Thanh District held a ceremony at Le Van Duyet Temple to receive the certificate of national intangible cultural heritages of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for Khai Ha festival (the ceremony of lowering the tree)- Cau An (praying for a year of peace and prosperity).
Currently, there are three traditional festivals in HCMC comprising Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) festival in Can Gio District, Nguyen Tieu festival (spring lantern festival) in District 5 and Khai Ha festival (the ceremony of lowering the tree)- Cau An (praying for a year of peace and prosperity) in Binh Thanh District recognized as national intangible cultural heritages.
There are some activities at the ceremony: