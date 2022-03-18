HCMC manages 200,000 people in high-risk groups

Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai at the press conference (Photo: SGGP)





Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai made the statement at a press conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Economic Recovery to provide information on the epidemic situation in the area and issues of public concern on the afternoon of March 17 under the chair of Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai.

Ms. Huynh Mai said that on March 8, the City People's Committee issued a plan to carry out the peak of the campaign to protect at-risk people.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6 pm on March 16, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 576,226 Covid-19 cases announced by the Ministry of Health, including 575,270 infection cases in the community and 956 imported cases.

Currently, the city is treating 5,326 patients, including 384 children under 16 years old, 97 critically ill patients on ventilators, and two patients supported with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. On March 16, there were 742 hospitalizations, 689 recoveries and two coronavirus-related deaths per day.

Regarding the purchase of Molnupiravir for people in the city, Ms. Huynh Mai revealed that for antiviral drugs and antibiotics, a doctor's prescription is required. Infected patients can use the drug Molnupiravir according to the doctor's prescription.

Covid-19 patients can get free drugs by declaration via software declaration of their present health status; then the medical station confirmed the information. If coronavirus patients must take medicine, local health stations will distribute the medicine to them.

Covid-19 patients can use prescribed drugs given by local health stations, doctors at public and private medical establishments.

In respect of preparation for vaccination for students from 5 to under 12 years old at educational institutions in the city, Head of Ideological Politics Division under Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Trinh Duy Trong said that currently, the sector and the health sector have actively coordinated to prepare for the Covid-19 vaccination rollout for students soon after the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City approves.

Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai at the press conference (Photo: SGGP) According to Mr. Trinh Duy Trong, according to statistics at the consent of parents' preschoolers, 60.49 percent of parents agree to vaccinate their children while 81.19 percent of primary school students and 87.68 percent of parents of sixth graders agreed to have their children vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Department of Education and Training has directed teachers in educational institutions to continue communicating about the benefits of vaccination for children in order to continue to receive parental consent.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan