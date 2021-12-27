HCMC makes efforts to keep the environment green, clean and beautiful

Dredging Te canal



According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment, in 2021, the department will continue to promote the implementation of the Standing Committee of the city Party Committee’s Directive 19 on implementing the campaign “Dwellers do not litter on roads and canals for a green city”

The Department and local administrations in districts and communes have held 316 more dialogues with residents encouraging 16,706 households to sign a commitment to maintain environmental hygiene, not to litter on roads and canals. Additionally, there are more than 942 public trash cans on City sidewalks and in public plazas that serve a vital role in combatting litter.

More 583 surveillance cameras have been installed for monitoring the quality of urban environmental sanitation in residential areas. At the same time, local administrations in districts have deployed the classification of domestic solid waste at the source according to new approaches.

In addition, the collection, and treatment of daily-produced solid waste from households also ensured no garbage jam, urban environmental sanitation with an average collection and treatment volume of 8,500 tons per day.

Regarding the treatment of waste generated by the Covid-19 epidemic, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has also coordinated with the Department of Health, the City Command, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, and districts in providing information about waste treatment plants to make sure that garbage in isolation areas, blockade areas, and field hospitals is collected and treated in a timely manner. On the other hand, responsible agencies were urged to assess the storage capacity of waste treatment plants’ hazardous medical waste.

In 2022, the department will help investors in the treatment of waste remove administrative problems related to procedures for land allocation, lease, and change of land use purpose. In addition, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment will closely coordinate with the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, districts and the Management Board of export processing and industrial zones, the city's Hi-Tech Park Management Board determine clean land funds located near concentrated industrial parks for building accommodation for workers.

Regarding environmental management, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment continues to supervise localities in implementing solid waste classification at the source.

At the same time, the Department continued to deploy a group of solid waste treatment solutions in the direction of increasing domestic waste treatment by incineration and recycling technology by 2025 to reach at least 80 percent, and by 2030 to reach 100 percent. Finally, the Department will give financial support for environmental protection projects according to regulations through the capital of the Environmental Protection Fund…

To keep the city's environment always green and clean is need all agencies and dwellers’ effort. According to Associate Professor Phung Chi Sy from the Vietnam Association for the Protection of Nature and Environment, departments and branches should work synchronously in the implementation of tasks.

Director of the HCMC Urban Environment Company Huynh Minh Nhut said that the city should increase information to raise people’s awareness so that people will help classify waste at households to ensure collection and transportation and reduce budget costs in waste treatment.





By Minh Hai - Translated by Anh Quan