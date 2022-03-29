HCMC makes effort in looking after children orphaned by Covid-19 epidemic

Accordingly, as of the beginning of February 2022, the pandemic has left almost 2,200 children orphaned. Of them, approximately 39 children have lost both parents to Covid while



78 others have lost primary caregivers and more than 2,000 lost their fathers or mothers in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

In 2021, in addition to the country’s care policy towards orphans and children in difficult circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, the southern metropolis had also looked after these special children.



Specifically, people in the country have contributed more than VND17.3 billion (US$ 759,833) to the fund for taking care of Covid-19 orphans and children residing in social sponsoring establishments and districts with a large number of migrant workers. Thus, each child receives an average of VND5 million-VND6 million while orphans who lost parents receive VND8 million- VND9 million.

In addition, these children also received gifts such as briefcases, writing books, school supplies, welfare packages including rice, noodles, cooking oil.

Last but not least, many organizations and individuals pledged to sponsor the children until the age of 18. Ho Chi Minh City and district-level organizations and unions also allocate a sum of their budgets for taking care of special children as well as mobilizing social contributions to gift them.

The municipal People’s Committee highly appreciated the contributions of benefactors because it partly helps the unfortunate children settle down.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy