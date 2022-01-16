HCMC maintains post-Covid-19 healthcare for people

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep speaks at the ceremony.
The program has co-organized by the Municipal Oriental Medicine Association, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the HCMC Elderly Association, the People's Committee of Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University, Children's Hospital 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Ethnic Medicine and Pharmacy, Commissions for Mass Mobilization of 21 districts and Thu Duc City.Speaking at the launching ceremony, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep evaluated the practice and humanity of the program; thereby the leader required units to actively give supports and create convenience for people’s healthcare and treatment following the spirit of the set program.
Mr. Hiep highlighted great efforts and contributions of medical staff and 6,000 members of the Municipal Oriental Medicine Association who have joined hands with the city in the fight against the Covid-19, health care and treatment for coronavirus infections.
In the past time, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization coordinated with the Municipal Oriental Medicine Association to provide 20,000 bags of oriental medicine to patients without or with mild symptoms to self-treat at home.
Ho Chi Minh City presented 100,000 gifts of oriental medicine products to patients at field hospitals of the districts and Thu Duc City.
According to the HCMC Oriental Medicine Association, after three months of recovering from the Covid-19, some cases may experience physical signs of anxiety, mental health problems, post-Covid-19-traumatic stress severe, physical weakness and illnesses for digestive disorders.
For this reason, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep requested the Ho Chi Minh City Oriental Medicine Association to coordinate with medical units and facilities to assess the health recovery of patients and detect other diseases to promptly prevent post-Covid-19 sequelae, perform next treatment plans and help patients recover from psychological problems after their treatment process.
The program will last until April 29, divided into two phases of free examining and screening diseases, counseling psychology for 12,000 people. Among them, there are 6,000 elderly party members, families with meritorious services to the revolution, frontline forces infected with Covid-19; and the rest are those with difficult circumstances in 21 districts and Thu Duc City.
In addition, the program also concentrates on needy children whose parents have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At this morning ceremony, the organizing board handed over 50 gifts to children with difficult circumstances in Phu Nhuan District. The Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Ethnic Medicine and Pharmacy offered 50 health insurance cards to people with meritorious services to the revolution, elderly party members, lonely elderly people and needy people in Phu Nhuan District.
Some photos were captured at the ceremony: