HCMC maintains green zone for three consecutive weeks

A corner of HCMC

Today, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced the city’s Covid-19 alert level 1 according to Resolution 128 of the Government.

According to the announcement, the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City is now at Covid -19 alert level 1

Thu Duc city and 20 districts reached Covid-19 alert level 1 while Nha Be district alone is at Covid-19 alert level 2. Districts 1 and Can Gio have recently shifted from Covid-19 alert level 2 to level 1.

Last week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 1,802 new cases, continuing to decrease sharply compared to the previous week with 3,122 cases and the previous weeks.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong