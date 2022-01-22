HCMC maintains green zone for three consecutive weeks

A corner of HCMC
Today, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced the city’s Covid-19 alert level 1 according to Resolution 128 of the Government.
According to the announcement, the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City is now at Covid -19 alert level 1.
Thu Duc city and 20 districts reached Covid-19 alert level 1 while Nha Be district alone is at Covid-19 alert level 2. Districts 1 and Can Gio have recently shifted from Covid-19 alert level 2 to level 1.
Last week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 1,802 new cases, continuing to decrease sharply compared to the previous week with 3,122 cases and the previous weeks.