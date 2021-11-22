HCMC maintains Covid-19 alert level 2

On November 22, the municipal People's Committee has just announced the alert level of the epidemic in the city according to Resolution 128/NQ-CP and Decision 4800 of the Ministry of Health on provisional instructions on the temporary issuance of safe adaption to the effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic in the new normal.

For district level, 11/22 wards in Thu Duc City have maintained the level one epidemic alert one and the remaining 11 localities at level two.

Of 312 wards citywide, 150 reached alert level 1 while 157 others reached alert level 2 and five reached alert level 3.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City proposed departments, agencies, people's committees in districts and Thu Duc city, to implement administrative measures "Safe adaptation, flexibility, effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic” in the jurisdiction based on the announcement of epidemic level.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health documented 9,889 Covid-19 infections on Sunday including seven imported cases and 9,882 cases in the community. Yesterday, the Ministry also registered 5,163 recoveries and 76 additional deaths. The country’s tally stood at 1, 094,514.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan