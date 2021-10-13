HCMC maintains caring for lonely elderly, orphaned children due to Covid-19

Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan informed that the city has 637 old people without any relative or care person, 1,392 children under 16 years old and 600 teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18 whose fathers, mothers or parents passed away due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Children who have lost their parents from Covid-19 pandemic. (Illustrative photo:SGGP)



From now to the end of the year, the city strives to support all of the two subjects above with supports ranging from VND380,000 (nearly US$17), VND540,000 (nearly US$24) and VND900,000 (nearly US$40) per person a month. Besides, they will be provided milk, essential foodstuffs and goods and scholarship at schools.





Ho Chi Minh City is providing social assistance; sectors, agencies and units at all levels, businesses, benefactors of city districts and Thu Duc City are also joining hands with the city to protect, take care of, support and help the lonely elderly and orphans to overcome difficulties.The Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is drafting the program of mobilizing financial sources to support and take care of those people affected by Covid-19. Particularly, benefactors have stood sponsor to 215 children so far with support from VND1 million (US$44) to VND3 million (US$132) for each child a month in the period of one to 15 years.As for newborn babies from their Covid-19 infectious mothers from April 27 to September 30, they will be supported VND1 million(US$44) per case and orphaned children affected by the pandemic will be received VND2 million (US$88) from the National Fund for Vietnamese Children.

By Duong Loan- Translated by Huyen Huong