HCMC loosens restriction on activities, services from September 16

Drivers must produce their travel permit (photo: SGGP)

According to the document, Mr. Phan Van Mai requested to continue to apply social distancing measures and other measures on epidemic prevention and control throughout the southern metropolis according to Directive No. 16 of the Prime Minister, Plan No. 2715 of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Ho Chi Minh City, and Directive No. 11 of the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee from September 16 to the end of September 30.

Travel permits issued by police take effect until September 30.

Local authorities in districts should ensure the supply of essential commodities to dwellers as per the city People’s Committee’s plan No. 2798 and document No. 2994.

Residents in District 7, outlying districts Cu Chi and Can Gio, export processing zones and industrial parks in these districts, and Saigon High-tech Park are allowed to go to supermarkets to buy food once a week. Moreover, the city administration approved some businesses, and production activities can be resumed as per the plan of district people’s committees and the safety criteria of the city People’s Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zone Authority, the Board of Management of Saigon Hi-Tech Park ought to instruct businesses to have a production plan as per plan No. 2715 that was issued on August 15 by the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the safety criteria of the municipal People’s Committee.

Pilot issuance of Covid-19 green cards attached with personal QR codes continues to be implemented. Delivery workers will be permitted to travel among different districts provided that they ensure safety measures. Since July, the municipal administration had banned inter-district delivery service and limited the operation to some districts only to curb the spread of Covid-19. Free testing for delivery workers will also be provided twice a week and the city state budget will cover the fee of testing till September 30.

Postal services, telecommunications, office computing equipment, and equipment, learning tools; take-away food services, business establishments operating under the “three on the spot" method, only online orders; agricultural production support services, veterinary facilities; maintenance and repair services for works, machinery and equipment, food production, processing, and trading are eligible for the operation.

Dwellers in the areas where Covid-19 is under control are allowed to go to supermarkets once a week to buy essential commodities (Photo: SGGP) Delivery men of enterprises and household businesses can deliver commodities in one district and their employers must pay the fee of testing twice a week.

Employees must be vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 and undergo tests once every 5 days. Testing expenses shall be paid by enterprises and business households themselves. Enterprises and household businesses must register with the People's Committees of districts, Thu Duc City, and wards in order to be granted travel permits according to regulations.

Construction and traffic works are allowed following the set of safety criteria of the city People's Committee. Departments, people's committees of districts, Thu Duc city will send its proposal of certain construction works depending on the safety situation of epidemic prevention and control in each district and the Department of Construction will give consultation for the city People's Committee’s consideration and decision.

Chairpersons of districts in green zones will decide permission of sports activities in parks in residential quarters and apartments provided they abide by 5K principles.

For remaining districts, chairpersons should consider the pilot opening of some services.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan