HCMC looks to bolster waste treatment cooperation with Indian firm

The meeting between Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and parliamentarian Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

The host official said HCMC welcomes Indian enterprises coming to explore opportunities and make long-term investment and business. It is always ready to create the best possible conditions for Indian firms to invest in industrial park infrastructure and convert old industrial parks into the ones that apply modern and advanced technologies.

The Ramky Group’s intention to build a hi-tech waste treatment plant highly matches the demand and development orientations in the city and Vietnam as a whole, Hoan said, adding that HCMC highly values Indian businesses’ experience and technological capabilities in waste treatment.

HCMC hopes that Ramky will consider, give advice, and implement waste treatment projects at existing landfill sites while constructing a large-scale wastewater treatment system for the city, according to the Vice Chairman.

For his part, Reddy, who is also the founder of Ramky, affirmed his wish to enhance cooperation with HCMC and other southern localities of Vietnam in the treatment of urban, medical, and industrial waste, along with wastewater, by using advanced technology.

The group looks to raise its investment in Vietnam to US$1 billion from the initial US$150 million committed in a memorandum of understanding on cooperation signed in December 2021, he noted.

Speaking highly of HCMC’s vision on urban waste treatment, he stated that Ramky possesses sufficient experience, technology, and resources and wishes to take part in the city’s vision planning, especially in building waste treatment plants and transforming existing landfill sites into areas with new value serving local residents.

The group also hopes to seek investment opportunities in developing industrial park infrastructure and pharmaceutical technology, Reddy added.

During National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to India in December 2021, Ramky and the Film SKC Vietnam Co. Ltd signed an MoU on waste-to-energy cooperation worth US$150 million.

Vietnamplus