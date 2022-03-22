  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC listens to businesses for city’s development visions towards 2030

SGGP
On March 22, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a consultation to listen to businesses’ opinions for realizing the city’s socio-economic development visions towards 2030 with the participation of more than 300 domestic and foreign enterprises.
HCMC listens to businesses for city’s socio-economic development visions towards 2030 ảnh 1 Chairman Phan Van Mai ( C) and representatives from enterprises (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that the Resolution of the 11th City Party Congress for the 2020 - 2025 tenure has set out each task including specific services and solutions to improve the investment environment, support enterprises to quickly overcome difficulties and restore production and business.
In addition, the city sets a goal to effectively implement the city's 2022 theme ‘Safely adapting, flexibly, effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, and continuing to improve the quality of urban government construction and the investment environment’.
At today's conference, city leaders wanted to listen to businesses and investors’ proposals and recommendations so that the city authorities will have timely support policies to encourage businesses to overcome difficulties and develop quickly and sustainably.
According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, based on businesspersons and investors’ opinions, the municipal People's Committee will develop practical and effective policies and solutions, contributing to the socio-economic development of the city.

By Ai Van – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more