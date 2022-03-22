Chairman Phan Van Mai ( C) and representatives from enterprises (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that the Resolution of the 11th City Party Congress for the 2020 - 2025 tenure has set out each task including specific services and solutions to improve the investment environment, support enterprises to quickly overcome difficulties and restore production and business.

In addition, the city sets a goal to effectively implement the city's 2022 theme ‘Safely adapting, flexibly, effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, and continuing to improve the quality of urban government construction and the investment environment’.

At today's conference, city leaders wanted to listen to businesses and investors’ proposals and recommendations so that the city authorities will have timely support policies to encourage businesses to overcome difficulties and develop quickly and sustainably.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, based on businesspersons and investors’ opinions, the municipal People's Committee will develop practical and effective policies and solutions, contributing to the socio-economic development of the city.

By Ai Van – Translated by Anh Quan