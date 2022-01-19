HCMC: Limiting events, gatherings to prevent spread of Covid-19 during Tet

Disadvantaged students and workers are presented coach tickets to reunite with their families in hometowns.

The Department of Health has been required to check and monitor clusters of disease to help prevent the transmission of coronavirus; store medicines, medical supplies and equipment; plan receiving infected cases; and strictly implement the immigration processes and quarantine inspection at the airports, bus stations.



The Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs have to organize activities caring for needy people and children orphaned by Covid-19.





Festivals, sport and leisure activities have not been organized in the weeks prior to Tet and last for many days after the lunar New Year as well as in accordance with the Covid-19 alert level of localities.

The competent departments and units have to ensure food supply, safety, traceability, stable prices along with social security and people’s travel demand during Tet holidays.



The municipal People’s Committee has asked agencies and units to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.







By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh