HCMC lifts few restrictions on some takeaway and delivery businesses

Residents provide QR Code for the “inner-city transport” at a Covid-19 checkpoint. (Photo: SGGP)

These businesses are allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm in the model of "three on the spot" and limited to drive-through, delivery and take-out.



Delivery workers of App-based delivery services will take the responsibility for transporting goods under guidelines on Covid-19 prevention and control.

In addition, businesses’ employees are required to have at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccination and get tested for coronavirus once every two day.

The People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City have been asked to delegate and inspect the People’s Committees of wards, communes and towns in the confirming businesses that meet standards allowed to resume operation.

On the other hand, supermarkets, convenience stores and grocery shops, delivery workers of App-based delivery services transporting within one district, pharmaceutical and medicine businesses, medical device manufacturers will be permitted to operate from 6 am to 9 pm.

Meanwhile residents of districts of 7 and Cu Chi selected to trial the implementation of returning life in the “new normal" state have been allowed to shop for food once a week.

The city's wholesale markets , including Thu Duc, Binh Dien and Hoc Mon will be gathering places of food and agricultural products to provide commodities for supply chains, traditional markets, and ensure the supply of essential goods for the city.

The HCMC People’s Committee has decided to extend the travel passes which have already been granted by the municipal Department of Public Security to residents, businesses and organizations during the social distancing period until September 15.





By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh