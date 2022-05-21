HCMC: License plate grant, vehicle registration at commune-level police stations

People register their vehicles at the Nha Be District's police department on May 21.

The decentralization of license plate grant and vehicle registration to the levels of commune, town and district helps reduce people's travel and waiting time in registration procedures and license plate issuance instead of spending a lot of time going to the HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Municipal Public Security Department.

According to the HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police Department, the police departments of districts of Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Nha Be and Can Gio have been assigned to implement the work of registering and granting vehicle number plates, starting on May 21.

Under the decision, police teams of 312 wards, communes and towns have been allowed to revoke the certificate of expired vehicle registration and license plate of outdated and damaged vehicles of collectives and individuals in the localities.

The police department of Binh Thanh District has been granted the authority of implementing the registration of motorbikes and electric motorcycles.

People register their vehicles at the Nha Be District's police department on May 21. Nha Be District's police implement the work of registering and granting vehicle number plates on May 21. People register their vehicles at the Vinh Loc B's police station in Binh Chanh District. A police official from Hoc Mon District conducts an inspection of a car. A resident receives license plate at Cu Chi District's police department. The police team of Phuoc Thanh Commune in Cu Chi District grants a license plate to a resident. A resident receives license plate at Hoc Mon District's police headquarters.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh