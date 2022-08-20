HCMC leads on spending unemployment financial support due to Covid-19

Illustrative photo



By August 19, the Social Security of Ho Chi Minh City has spent nearly VND266 billion (US$11.4 million) for 95,300 employees with each financial support package ranging from VND1,8 million (US$77) to VND3,3 million (US$141) from additional support package of unemployment insurance fund following Decision No.24 of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly.

According to HCMC Social Security, the country has 414,000 people being eligible for receiving additional support packages from the unemployment insurance fund following Decision No.24, the city accounted for more than 23 percent.Of these, the number of documents and dossiers submitted to the social security agencies for receiving financial support in 2021 was over 71,600 employees who are working at more than 1,800 enterprises, and the rest were workers who left their jobs in 2020 but they have reserved unemployment insurance premium payment period.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong