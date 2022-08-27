HCMC leads country in FDI attraction

According to the Ministry, the southern largest city also leads in the number of new projects with 42.2 percent. Additionally, the proportion of foreign investors' newly registered capital, adjusted capital and contributed capital to buy shares, and purchase foreign investors' capital contribution accounts for 67.3 percent.

Moreover, the Ministry revealed that as of August 20, the total newly registered capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares, purchase capital contribution of foreign investors reached nearly $16.8 billion, equaling 87.7 percent over the same period in 2021.

Although newly registered investment capital decreased, both adjusted investment capital and newly registered capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares, and purchase capital contribution of foreign investors continued to increase over the same period.

FDI investors have participated in 18/21 national economic sectors. Amongst them, the processing and manufacturing industry continued to lead with a total investment of over $10.7 billion, accounting for 63.9 percent of the total registered investment capital. The real estate business ranked second with total investment capital of over $3.3 billion, accounting for 19.9 percent of total registered investment capital.

By Anh Thu – Translated by Uyen Phuong