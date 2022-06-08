HCMC leaders visit typical elderly in the city

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, visits and wishes Sister Luu Thi Tuyet Phi good health and longevity. (Photo: SGGP)

Sister Luu Thi Tuyet Phi is a nun at the Order of Saint Paul. Vice-Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc expressed his excitement when Sister Luu Thi Tuyet Phi was healthy and sharp-witted.



Sharing with Sister Luu Thi Tuyet Phi, Vice Chairwoman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that, according to Vietnamese tradition, the elderly always brings blessings to the family and society, and every year, HCMC always visits and wishes the elderly who are 90 and 100 years old, living in the city.



On behalf of HCMC's leaders, Mr. Duong Anh Duc wished Sister Luu Thi Tuyet Phi good health, happiness, and long life, and she would continue to observe the development of the city.



Vice-Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc also asked the locality to pay attention to and support Sister Luu Thi Tuyet Phi and the Order of Saint Paul in all activities.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan