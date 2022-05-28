HCMC leaders visit rookie soldiers

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai encourages rookie soldiers to study well (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, the HCMC Labor Confederation, and the City Women's Union also joined the delegation.

The delegation visited and gave gifts to young soldiers in Division 5 under the Military Region 7, in the ninth Division under the Army Corps No. 4, in the Training Center in HCMC’s Cu Chi District, and Gia Dinh Regiment in District 12 both under the Ho Chi Minh City Command.

At the destinations, Mr. Ho Hai encouraged rookie soldiers advising them to study and practice to become pioneers in all fields following Uncle Ho's teaching ‘Young people are present in difficult places to help people'.

Expressing his pride in the new young soldiers of Ho Chi Minh City - the city named after the beloved Uncle Ho, Mr. Ho Hai hoped for their training and progress. From today's training efforts, these young soldiers will grow up and become the core force in local revolutionary action movements after completing their military service.

On this occasion, the delegation presented more than 1,300 gifts to the training units and young soldiers at the stations.

By Tran Yen – Translated by Dan Thuy