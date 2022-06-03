HCMC leaders visit outstanding 90-year-old senior citizens

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai visits Mrs. Vo Thi Tiet. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited and wished Mrs. Do Thi Vang, 90, living in Hung Long Commune, and Mrs. Vo Thi Tiet, 90, living in Qui Duc Commune.



Chairman of the Inspection Committee of HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai solicitously asked about the health and living conditions of these two senior citizens and, at the same time, acknowledged their contributions to the revolution and the development of the country.



On behalf of the leaders of HCMC, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai wished Mrs. Do Thi Vang and Mrs. Vo Thi Tiet healthiness, longevity, and happiness with their children and grandchildren. At the same time, he hoped that their families would continue to comply well with the guidelines, policies, and laws of the Party and the State, and they would always be a shining example for the younger generation to follow.



The delegation visits Mrs. Do Thi Vang. (Photo: SGGP)



* On the same day, Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, Vice-Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, led the HCMC delegation to visit and wish longevity to the elderly in District 10.



The delegation visited Mr. Tran Tien Dan and Mr. Le Van Trinh in Ward 15 of District 10. Both of them are 90 years old. Mr. Tran Tien Dan is a pre-revolution officer who is now retired and lives with his family. Mr. Le Van Trinh has no pension and is enjoying the elderly social allowance. He lives with his youngest son's family. On this occasion, the delegation gave certificates of longevity, flowers, and gifts to the elderly on the occasion of the Vietnamese Traditional Day of the Elderly.



Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, Vice-Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, leads the HCMC delegation to visit and wish longevity to the elderly in District 10. (Photo: SGGP) On behalf of the leaders of HCMC, Mr. Ngo Minh Chau asked about the health conditions of these two senior citizens and wished them good health and happy life with their children and grandchildren. He hoped they would always be a shining example for the younger generation to follow.

By Mai Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Gia Bao