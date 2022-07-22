HCMC leaders visit heroic Vietnamese mothers in Cu Chi District

The delegation was accompanied by Commander of the HCMC High Command Nguyen Van Nam, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.
Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited and extended her best health wishes to heroic Vietnamese mother Nguyen Thi Hon living in Phu My Commune whose two children laid down their lives in the struggle for national liberation and heroic Vietnamese mother Nguyen Thi Nghi, a resident of An Phu Commune whose husband and children laid down their lives in the resistance war.
Ms. Le also extended her thankfulness to the family, relatives and local authorities for caring for the mothers and desired that the family and the authorities would continue to concern the mothers in the coming time.
On this occasion, the city’s leaders also offered incenses to commemorate the martyrs.
The activity is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and the HCMC Command on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 –2022).
Previously, the city leaders came to Ben Duoc Memorial Temple in Cu Chi District to commemorate and pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, heroic Vietnamese mothers and heroes of the people's armed forces for their sacrifices.
At the memorial temple, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le had a meeting and talked with wounded female soldiers, wives and children of martyrs.
Some photos at the meeting with heroic Vietnamese mothers and wounded female soldiers in Cu Chi District this morning.