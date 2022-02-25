HCMC leaders visit health officials on Vietnamese Doctor’s Day

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, R) visits Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health (2nd, L).

The delegation visited Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health and Hero of Labor and former Deputy Minister of Health, Doctor Doan Thuy Ba.



On behalf of city’s leaders, Mr. Hai expressed his profound gratitude to Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien for her great contributions to the health sector of the country, especially in the fight against Covid-19; and Dr. Doan Thuy Ba who is one of the typical health-care workers for her dedication to the healthcare field and revolutionary cause. Mr. Hai sent the best wishes to the doctors' families.

The delegation of the city’s officials visits Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) visits Dr. Doan Thuy Ba.

On the same day, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visited Professor and Doctor Tran Dong A, former deputy director of the Children’s Hospital 2 in HCMC.

The leader of the Propaganda and Education Board of the municipal Party Committee expressed his deep gratitude to the professor for his great contributions to the health sector of the country and the city.

Mr. Khue wished the doctor good health to continue to contribute his talent and scientific works to the city’s healthcare and to the cause of medical human resources training.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) and Professor and Doctor Tran Dong A

As a skilled doctor, Dr. Tran Dong A, 81, is well known for the successful surgery to separate 13-month-old twins conjoined at the pelvis, Nguyen Duc and Nguyen Viet in 1988, and another similar case of Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi in 2020.

He was awarded the First Class Labor Medal and the “People’s Doctor” title in 2006, and the “Labor Hero” title in 2008.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue congratulates Dr. Tran Dong A and medical staff of the Children's Hospital 2.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue also visited Prof. Dr. Van Tan, former deputy director of Binh Dan Hospital.

Prof. Van Tan, 84, is honored as the country’s best vascular surgery specialist and best surgery specialist for liver surgery. He is the first Vietnamese doctor who implemented the first ETS (Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy) and AAA (abdominal aortic aneurysm) surgeries in the country.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) visits Prof. Dr. Van Tan (3rd, L).

Graduated in 1965 and worked in Binh Dan Hospital from 1972 to present, he has carried out more than 30,000 surgeries and got over 300 scientific research works. He also participated in the surgery to separate twins in 1988.

Dr. Van Tan was honored with titles, including the First Class Labor Medal in 1988, the "For the Young Generation" Medal in 1989, Pham Ngoc Thach Award in 1995, the “For the People's Health” Medal in 2004, the First Class Labor Medal in 2014, the “Meritorious Doctor” in 1997, the “People’s Doctor” and the “Labor Hero” title in 2006.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue sends his best wishes to Prof. Dr. Van Tan and medical workers of Binh Dan Hospital.

By Thai Phuong, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh