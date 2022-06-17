HCMC leaders visit, congratulate press agencies

The delegation visited and congratulated the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the leaders of HCMC, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai thanked the central and local press agencies, including the HCMC Phap Luat Newspaper and the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in HCMC, for having actively disseminated information about HCMC, especially during the recent Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control. It has contributed to making the bridge and transmitting information to the citizens accurately and timely, creating a spread and high consensus among the people.



He also sent greetings and congratulations to all editors, journalists, and staff. At the same time, he hoped that the newspaper would have more sharp articles, and he believed that the HCMC Phap Luat Newspaper would continue actively helping to provide legal advice for people.

On this occasion, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai hoped that the press agencies and the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in HCMC would continue to act as a bridge, transmit information, and create a connection between HCMC and the central and local press agencies, thereby contributing to the construction and development of HCMC in particular and the country in general.





By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Nha