HCMC leaders visit, congratulate press agencies

The delegation of the City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, on the afternoon of June 17, visited and congratulated press agencies on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).
HCMC leaders visit, congratulate press agencies ảnh 1 The delegation visited and congratulated the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation visited and congratulated the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in HCMC and the HCMC Phap Luat (Law) Newspaper.

On behalf of the leaders of HCMC, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai thanked the central and local press agencies, including the HCMC Phap Luat Newspaper and the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in HCMC, for having actively disseminated information about HCMC, especially during the recent Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control. It has contributed to making the bridge and transmitting information to the citizens accurately and timely, creating a spread and high consensus among the people.

HCMC leaders visit, congratulate press agencies ảnh 2 The delegation visited and congratulated the HCMC Phap Luat Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)
On this occasion, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai hoped that the press agencies and the Representative Office of the Vietnam Journalists Association in HCMC would continue to act as a bridge, transmit information, and create a connection between HCMC and the central and local press agencies, thereby contributing to the construction and development of HCMC in particular and the country in general.

He also sent greetings and congratulations to all editors, journalists, and staff. At the same time, he hoped that the newspaper would have more sharp articles, and he believed that the HCMC Phap Luat Newspaper would continue actively helping to provide legal advice for people.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Nha

