HCMC leaders send congratulations to teachers on Vietnamese Teachers' Day

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai (2nd, L) and Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc (L) visit the municipal Department of Training and Education on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day.

The city has commenced preparations toward safe school reopening. This week, the municipal Department of Training and Education will work with competent and relevant units to complete plans to safely reopen in-person classes.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai (C, R) visits to the family of late Professor-Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh and offers incenses to commemorate the late Professor. Former Secretary of the HCMC Party Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (R) presents Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai a book entitled 'Prof. Nguyen Thien Thanh, heroic soldier and physician' released by the People's Army Publishing House featuring the life and career of the late professor. Chairman Phan Van Mai (R) pays a visit to the family of late Professor-Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh.

On the same day, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai paid a visit and offered incenses to commemorate late Professor-Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh who is father of former Politburo member and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

The late doctor, Labor Hero, People's Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh was Director of Thong Nhat Hospital who had made great contributions to the development of the hospital. He was also Head of the Department of Geriatrics and Gerontology of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, the city’s chairman expressed gratitude to late Professor-Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh and his wife, Professor Duong Thi Minh and the family members for outstanding contribution to the education and training sector of the country in general and HCMC in particular.

Professor Dr. Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed his profound gratitude to the State, Party and leaders of the city for the interest in his family. On this occasion, he presented Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai a book entitled 'Prof. Nguyen Thien Thanh, heroic soldier and physician' released by the People's Army Publishing House featuring the life and career of the late professor.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, R) visits Professor Le Quang Vinh (2nd, L). Vice Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and Professor Le Quang Vinh Vice Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, L) visits the family of late People’s Teacher, Professor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen.

On the day, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extended well wishes to Professor Le Quang Vinh, former Director of the Department of Training and Education of HCMC, and visited the family of late People’s Teacher, Professor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, former principal of the HCMC University of Economics.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai (2nd, R) sends greetings to Assoc. Prof. PhD Pham Van Nang. (2nd, L) Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai (L) expresses his appreciation for significant contributions of Meritorious Teacher, Professor Cao Minh Thi (R).

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai also expressed his appreciation for significant contributions of Meritorious Teacher, Professor Cao Minh Thi, former Director of the Department of Training and Education of HCMC, and Assoc. Prof. PhD Pham Van Nang, former secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC University and College Sector.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh