HCMC leaders pay tribute to Uncle Ho, fallen soldiers on Reunification Day

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen (C) leads a delegation of leaders of the City to visit Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery on April 28.

The visit also marked the 136th May Day (May 1), the 68th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7) and the 132nd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19).



Attending the event was Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai ; Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu; Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau; Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep; Major General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung and leaders of departments and People’s Committees of districts in the city.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offers incense to martyrs in Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery .

The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes, fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.



They then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries, and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai offers incense to martyrs in Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery .

Delegates also offered incense in commemoration of late presidents of Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4, and laid wreaths to pay respect to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1.



HCMC’s leaders remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

On April 28, another delegation of representatives from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid tribute to war heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi and HCMC Policy Cemetery.

The delegation then visited the Memorial House of Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Hiep Phuoc Commune’s Trai Den Hamlet in Cu Chi District.

Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai leads a delegation of city's leaders offer incenses at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District. Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incense to martyrs at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District.

Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs is built to commemorate martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battlefields in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh and made an outstanding contribution to this land during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The names of 45,639 fallen soldiers are carved into a granite stone tablet and gilded with gold, including more than 9,300 martyrs from 40 other cities and provinces across the country.







By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh