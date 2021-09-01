HCMC leaders pay tribute to late Presidents on National Day

HCMC’s leaders offer flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offered incenses and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4. The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and the great contributions of Uncle Ho to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the Vietnamese people.

The delegates also offered incense and flowers at the Ton Duc Thang Memorial House at No.1 Nguyen Tat Thanh Street in District 4. The leaders remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late president Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career is a great moral example of a true communist soldier, went through severe hardships in war time and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.

On the same day, HCMC’s leaders offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)
Chairman of the People' Committee of the city Phan Van Mai



By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh