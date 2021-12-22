HCMC leaders pay tribute to Catholic dignitaries, followers in Covid-19 fight

On behalf of the leaders of HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen highlighted the contributions made by the municipal archdiocese and followers to the city’s development, especially the solidarity in the fight against Covid-19.



HCMC has been severely hit by the fourth wave of Covid-19 that affected every aspect of society and the people’s life. The municipal authorities have received a lot of support from the people, ministries, organizations, provinces and cities across the country, including Catholic compatriots who supported the hospital’s medical staff and cared for patients with Covid-19 during the pandemic, he said.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (L) extends his greetings to Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC, Nguyen Nang (R) on occasion of Christmas and new year coming. (Photo: SGGP)

The City’s Party Chief noted that the pandemic remains complicated and unpredictable with the appearance of new coronavirus variant. The People’s Committee of HCMC has built a plan to combat the Omicron variant, including a campaign to quickly identify Omicron cases and prevent the spread of the latest Covid-19 variant. HCMC has continuously implemented the Government’s resolution No. 128/NQ-CP on the Interim Regulation on safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic, and step-by-step economic recovery.

He hoped that Archbishop, Catholic dignitaries and followers will continue to join hands with the city’s authorities in implementing prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of infectious disease and resuming trade and production activities.

The delegation of HCMC’s leaders visits the Headquarters of the HCMC Archdiocese.

Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Nang expressed his belief that HCMC will gain achievements in preventing the spread of Covid-19 outbreak under the guidance of the city’s leaders.

He confirmed that he would continue to guide parishioners to actively support the frontline forces in the fight against the virus and support needy people affected by the pandemic.

HCMC's leaders extend greetings to Catholic dignitaries and followers in the city.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh