HCMC leaders pay tribute on traditional meeting of Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh

HCMC leaders visit the Memorial Temple of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh Revolutionary Traditional Area on the morning of February 5. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, former Politburo Member, former State President; Mr. Truong Hoa Binh, former Politburo Member, former Standing Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Thanh Hai, former Politburo Member, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Politburo Member, former Secretary of HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defense; Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don, former Member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Minister of National Defense; Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Commander of Military Zone 7; Mr. Vu Hai Quan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Director of Vietnam National University - HCMC; Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC; Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee; Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Head of the Internal Affairs Department of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Hoa Binh, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; and leaders of HCMC departments and agencies attended the ceremony.







The Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh Revolutionary Traditional Area is located in the complex of Cu Chi Tunnels Historic Site, built in 2010 and inaugurated in 2015. The work is to commemorate the great merits of the compatriots and soldiers who fought and died in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh. At the Memorial Temple of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh Revolutionary Traditional Area, the delegation spent a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, predecessors, compatriots, officials, party members, and soldiers who fought, sacrificed, and devoted themselves to national liberation, construction, and defense of the Fatherland. The delegation respectfully offered incense to show their respect and gratitude to them.







The traditional area has a total area of 13.5 hectares, including the temple area for people who made great contributions to Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh; the epitaph area; lotus lake area; typical landscape area of the Southeast; typical landscape of the Southwest.

This is the place where Revolutionary leaders such as Mr. Nguyen Van Linh, Mr. Vo Van Kiet, Mr. Tran Van Tra, Mr. To Ky, Mr. Mai Chi Tho, and many soldiers stayed, worked, and fought, as well as led and commanded the revolutionary movement in the two wars.





By Van Minh – Translated by Gia Bao