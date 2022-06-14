HCMC leaders offer incense to Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh

Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense in tribute to Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh.



Attending the event were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son.

The delegation of HCMC offer incense to commemorate the Vietnamese ancestors.

At the Hung Kings Memorial Site , the city leaders offered incense to commemorate the Vietnamese ancestors and the great merits of the Hung Kings who were the country’s legendary founders with contributions to building the country more and more developed.

Many culture and art performances are held at National Historical and Cultural Park.



On the same day, the Management Board of National Historical and Cultural Park coordinated with the Thu Duc City People’s Committee to host the 322nd death anniversary of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh (1700-2022), who laid the foundation for the citadel of Saigon- Gia Dinh, now Ho Chi Minh City, and established the government system in the Southern land.

Crowded people gathered at the National Historical and Cultural Park to join activities of culture and art performances and learn the historical values of the Vietnamese Southern land.Ho Chi Minh City inaugurated a temple worshipping Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh in Zone II at the National History and Culture Park in Thu Duc City in 2016 to mark his great devotions and help young generations learn and review the glorious, heroic history of the country, remind young people about the tradition “When drinking water, remember its source”.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong