HCMC leaders offer incense to commemorate heroic martyrs

The delegation of HCMC's leaders offer flowers and incenses to fallen soldiers at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung and leaders of departments and People’s Committees of districts in the city.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense to pay respect to fallen soldiers. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offers incense to pay tribute to martyrs.

The city’s leaders extended sincere gratefulness to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and deep gratitude to fallen soldiers who dedicated their lives to the nation.



The delegation also visited and offered flowers to war veterans who made great contributions in the building and development of the country at the Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.



The delegation of HCMC's leaders visits HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc City on July 26. (Photo: SGGP) HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offers incense at martyrs's graves in HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery . Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offers incense at martyrs's graves in HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery .

On the same day, another delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC led by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited and paid tribute to war heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi and HCMC Policy Cemetery in Cu Chi District.



Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairmen of the People’s Committee of the city Ngo Minh Chau and Vo Van Hoan joined the visit.



Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offers incense to pay tribute to martyrs. HCMC leaders observe one minute of silence in memory of Vietnamese heroic mothers, war heroes and martyrs who laid down their lives for national independence. Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem (L) and Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le On the same day, delegations of officials of the Vietnam National University – HCMC (VNUHCM) led by Director Vu Hai Quan and the HCMC Department of Public Security offered incense and flowers to pay respect to heroic martyrs at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery.



The delegation of officials of the Vietnam National University – HCMC (VNUHCM) visits HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery. The delegation of officials of the HCMC Department of Public Security visits HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh