HCMC leaders offer condolences for former Japanese Prime Minister

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen writes in the condolence book for late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo at the Consulate General of Japan in HCMC .

On behalf of the Party, Government and people of HCMC, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen stated that he would like to offer his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the Government, people of Japan, and the family of Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen wrote in the condolence book: “The Party Committee, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC were deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. He is not only an excellent leader in Japan but around the world, making a remarkable contribution to turning Japan into a powerful country and securing peace and stability in the world. He is a great friend of Vietnam and has a love for the country and Vietnamese people. The passing of Mr. Shinzo Abe is not only a great loss to Japan but also to millions of people around the world”.



A book of condolences for the sudden passing of the Former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, opened at the Consulate General of Japan in HCMC on July 11.





By Lam Nguyen, Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh