HCMC leaders extend greetings to kids on International Children’s Day

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extends greetings to kids on International Children’s Day.

The event celebrated the 132nd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), International Children’s Day (June 1), and the 47th anniversary of the founding of HCMC Children’s House.



The city leaders expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai sent his congratulations and encouraging words to the entire staff of the Children’s House of the city on the occasion of its founding anniversary.



Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh.

Generations of city leaders have always been interested in caring for children who were significantly impacted by the Covid‑19 pandemic last year. The fourth wave of the disease disrupted their education and kept them home and away from friends, he added.

He asked the HCMC Youth Union and the Municipal Children’s House to organize activities providing better care for kids, especially children who have become orphans due to Covid-19, and coordinate with the Department of Training and Education to hold entertainment programs on International Children’s Day to give kids a fun, exciting time.

He hoped that children will always show their dreams and aspirations. Therefore, the city’s leaders will help kids to reach their goals and passions. Additionally, they have to strive to study well, actively take part in activities at school and promote the spirit of sharing to be good children of Uncle Ho.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai talks with children.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh