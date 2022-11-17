HCMC leaders extend congratulations to teachers on Vietnamese Teachers' Day

Chairman Phan Van Mai and the delegation burn incense in commemoration of the late Professor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen



Firstly, he visited the family of the late Professor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, former Principal of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Professor Le Bao Lam, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Universities and Colleges in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman Phan Van Mai and the delegation burned incense in commemoration of the late Professor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen.

Besides, while talking with relatives of late Professor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee sent his gratitude to the late professor's contributions to the career of education and science of the country in general as well as the development of the southern largest city in particular.

Simultaneously, he also wished the wife of late Professor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen good health.

Mr. Mai also congratulated Professor Le Bao Lam on the special occasion. The Chairman spent a lot of time talking with the professor on issues of the open educational model and nurturing entrepreneurship spirit in Vietnamese university students as well as the current economic development policies of Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Mai (R) congratulates Professor Le Bao Lam on the special occasion Moreover, he also disclosed that the city is currently investing in infrastructure to prepare a database to develop a model of smart education, smart health, and digital university.

At the meeting, Professor Le Bao Lam sincerely thanked the city's leaders for taking care of teachers' and intellectuals’ lives.

In addition, Prof. Ph.D. Le Bao Lam said that he would try to contribute to the implementation of programs and goals on economic development and education launched by the municipal People's Committee.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan