HCMC leaders commemorate heroes, martyrs on occasion of Lunar New Year

HCMC leaders offer incense and flowers at the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation included Mr. Truong Hoa Binh, former Politburo Member, former Standing Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Le Thanh Hai, former Politburo Member, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mrs. Truong My Hoa, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, former Vice President of Vietnam; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council; Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Head of Organization Department of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of Internal Affairs Department of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Hoa Binh, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee.



Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, pay tribute to heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the country and the happiness of the people. (Photo: SGGP) At the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery, delegates observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the country and the happiness of the people.



After offering flowers and incenses, the delegates visited the graves of heroes and martyrs to burn incenses to commemorate and express gratitude.



After visiting the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery, the delegation came to offer incense and flowers and pay tribute to generations of leaders and revolutionary elders who made great contributions to the construction and protection of the country at HCMC Cemetery in Thu Duc City.



* On the same day, the delegation of the HCMC Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen performed the rituals of offering Banh Tet (Vietnamese traditional sticky rice cake) to Hung Kings – the country’s ancestors - and the Marquis of Ideal Ritual Observation Nguyen Huu Canh at the Memorial of Hung Kings and the Temple of the Marquis of Ideal Ritual Observation Nguyen Huu Canh in the National History-Culture Park in Thu Duc City.



The delegation performs the rituals of offering Banh Tet to Hung Kings at the Memorial of the Hung Kings. (Photo: SGGP) The delegation offers incense to the Marquis of Ideal Ritual Observation Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP)



* On the same day, at the Ho Chi Minh Museum - HCMC Branch in District 4, the delegation led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also offered flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang on the occasion of the 2022 Lunar New Year and the 92nd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



It is one of the annual activities of HCMC on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. The ceremony of offering Banh Tet to Hung Kings and incense to the Marquis of Ideal Ritual Observation Nguyen Huu Canh shows the morality of remembering the source, the nation's roots, expressing deep gratitude to Hung Kings, and ancestors who built and protected the country.

The delegation of the HCMC Party Committee - People's Council - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, came to offer flowers and incense to commemorate the heroes and martyrs at the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple in Cu Chi District and HCMC Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune. The delegates observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the great merits of compatriots and soldiers who fought bravely and sacrificed themselves on the land of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh in the two wars for national liberation.



After that, the delegation came to offer incense and flowers to memorialize the Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Heroine of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh, at the Memorial House in Trai Den Hamlet in Phuoc Hiep Commune in Cu Chi District.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, offers flowers and incense at the Memorial House. (Photo: SGGP) The delegation included Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Department; Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC.

By staff writers – Translated by Bao Nghi