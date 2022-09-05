HCMC leaders attend new school year opening ceremony

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen talks to students (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nen beats drum to start the new school year (Photo: SGGP)

This morning of September 5, teachers and students of Le Quy Don High School in District 3 delightedly participated in the opening ceremony of the new school year 2022-2023. Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attended the opening ceremony.

The school commended Pham Song Thu, a student of class 10A1 with the highest qualifying score in the tenth-grade entrance exam for the school year 2022-2023, with 28.25 points.

In turn, new tenth graders marched through the stage area to the welcoming applause of grade 11 and 12 students, teachers and parents.

Next, Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 3 Pham Thanh Kien read the letter from the President to the education sector nationwide on the opening day of the new school year.

One of the 12 students with the highest qualifying score in the entrance examination, Nguyen Yen Nhien, a student in class 10AN, said that her mother was abroad, and her father was ill, so the girl attended the ceremony without her parents. The little girl said that looking at her friends who gave flowers to their parents, she personally gave flowers to the homeroom teacher.

Attending the opening ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen beat the drum for the opening of the new school year. The Secretary of the City Party Committee presented flowers to the school management board, congratulating the teachers and students of Le Quy Don High School.

Elsewhere in Can Gio outlying district, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee attended the opening ceremony with teachers and students of Ly Nhon Primary School.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee beats drum to start the new school year (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, encourages little students at Ly Nhon Primary School (Photo: SGGP) Musical performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le gives gifts to good students (Photo: SGGP) Students pose for a photo at the opening ceremony (Photo; SGGP) At a ceremony in Le Quy Don High SChool in District 3 (Photo; SGGP) At a ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Hieu attends the ceremony at Phan Van Tri SChool (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and students of Le Thanh Cong in Nha Be District (Photo: SGGP) Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of the district's education sector, and teachers of Ly Nhon primary school for overcoming difficulties and completing tasks in the last school year. All fifth graders graduated the entrance examination in the school year 2021-2022 while maintaining the student population by the end of the school year. Moreover, local administrations and schools have successfully encouraged parents to send their children to the first grade.

Mr. Mai expected the school teachers, parents and students to continue to achieve good results in this academic year.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also asked the district Party Committee and the district People's Committee and the education sector together with relevant agencies to continue to pay attention to the educational cause of the district. He emphasized on local governments to take heed of housing for teachers from faraway areas to work in the district.

In addition, Mr. Phan Van Mai asked to pay attention to investing in equipment for teaching and learning in schools. At the same time, the district ought to care for and support students to go to school, not let them drop out of school, especially those with difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile, in District 5, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le attended the opening ceremony with teachers and students of Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted. Addressing the direction and congratulating the new school year, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le respectfully recalled President Ho Chi Minh's teachings for the young generation and his affection for students.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that in the past school year 2021 - 2022, despite many challenges due to the serious impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has completed the task of the school year with many outstanding results.

According to HCMC People's Council Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le, in the 2022-2023 school year, the southern largest city may continue to face many difficulties and challenges. Therefore, she wished that the school would continue to promote the achievements of the past school year, and at the same time perform well the key tasks of the new school year, and improve the quality and efficiency of educational activities.

At the same time, according to Ms. Le, the school should take care of teachers and educational administrators as well as spend more on school infrastructure and strengthening teaching facilities and equipment contributing to the city's integration and development.

Elsewhere in Go Vap District, Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee attended the opening ceremony and the receiving ceremony of the Certificate of Recognition of National Standard School at Phan Van Tri Secondary School.

In Nha Be outlying district, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee attended the opening ceremony with students of Le Thanh Cong Secondary School. Last year, 57.6 percent of students at Le Thanh Cong Secondary School were good students.

Many students of the school participated in the city and national competitions and won high prizes. This school year, the school has 27 classes with 1,106 students. In particular, at the opening ceremony this year, the school welcomed 338 sixth-grade students.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai presented flowers to congratulate teachers and students of Le Thanh Cong Secondary School on the occasion of the new school year.

In District 12, Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City attended the opening ceremony at Vo Thi Sau Primary School. She beat the drum to open the new school year and congratulated Vo Thi Sau Primary School on receiving a national standard worker's degree.

This morning, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Police attended the opening ceremony of the new school year 2022-2023 at Phu Tho Secondary School in District 11.

This morning, roughly 1.7 million students in HCMC officially entered the new school year.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan