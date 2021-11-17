Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) visits teacher Vo Anh Tuan. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to teacher Vo Anh Tuan (also known as Nguyen Van An), former of the Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed his gratitude to the outstanding contribution of the teacher who wrote many valuable books on political theory.



Teacher Vo Anh Tuan spent two resistance wars against the French and American troops and took the role of a counsellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He had an aspiration of scientific study and has contributed many valued opinions at national and municipal scientific conferences, said Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue

Teacher Vo Anh Tuan (C) is author of many valuable books on political theory.

On the same day, the delegation also paid a visit to Professor, People's Teacher Ngo Van Le, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC University of Social Sciences and Humanities.

The Chief of Education and Propaganda Department wished the veteran teacher good health and expressed his deep gratitude to the professor for their significant contribution to the education sector and the development of the city.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) visits Professor, People's Teacher Ngo Van Le.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh