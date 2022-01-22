HCMC leader requires removal of bottlenecks in administrative procedures

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le at the meeting with District 3 (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of January 21, the Party Committee of District 3 held a conference to review the work of building the Party, building the government, mobilizing the people in 2021, and implementing tasks in 2022.

Speaking at the conference, Ms. Le said that in 2022, forecasting the developments and impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic is still a constant concern. The implementation of socio-economic development tasks will be extremely difficult.

Thus, she suggested that the District Party Committee continue to focus on implementing the district's socio-economic development targets and tasks and well implement the 2022 theme "Safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the Covid-19 epidemic, continue to improve the quality of urban government construction, improve the investment environment, accompany businesses."

Specifically, it is necessary to discuss solutions to remove tax arrears and help businesses and business households remove hindrances.

Above all, the district authority must focus on administrative reform in accordance with the current practical situation because a bottleneck can be hindering businesses' operation if it is unable to be solved on time.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le gives certificates of merit to good Party members (Photo : SGGP) Along with that, the district administrators should promote the building of digital government, especially they ought to take advantage of the opportunity to accelerate the digitization of data in all agencies, especially residential data, business data, and administrative procedures that can be performed online.

In the immediate future, it is necessary to create a strong change in the application of information technology , reforming internal administrative procedures between departments.

Regarding Party building, she asked District 3 to well implement the theme of 2022 by continuing to pay attention to well implementing Party building work. Accordingly, the district must formulate solutions to do well in political education, training revolutionary ethics, and follow Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality, and style.

In addition, it is necessary to more effectively implement Regulation No. 1374 dated December 1, 2017, of the Standing Board of the City Party Committee on the process of handling information and reflection related to individuals and organizations that violate Party regulations and state laws.

According to the report of the District Party Committee, the local authority has encouraged people to comply with and implement measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic. In 2021, the District Party Committee has promoted the application of information technology to strengthen administrative reform.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Dan Thuy