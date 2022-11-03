HCMC leader pledges to facilitate investment of Danish enterprises

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian (Photo: VNA)

Hoan asked Danish enterprises to share their experience, invest, and transfer technology to the southern metropolis so it can implement the Government’s net zero commitment.

HCMC is willing to be a gateway to the ASEAN market for Danish products, he said.

In response, the Crown Prince, who is on a visit to Vietnam from October 31-November 3, commended Vietnam’s determination to its net zero goal for 2050.

Noting that the city and its neighboring localities house more than 80 percent of the Danish businesses in Vietnam, he said Denmark, with its strength and experience in green and renewable energy development, is ready to cooperate with HCMC in the field of green economy and sustainable growth.

He suggested the two sides exchange experience and team up to develop clean and circular energy serving the city’s green development.

Denmark is ready to welcome delegations from HCMC to visit and study the country’s experience in wind and solar power generation, he said.

On the same day, the Crown Prince toured a number of Danish firms operating in the city

Vietnamplus