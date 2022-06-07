HCMC leader hails ILO support in labor affairs

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc hosts a reception for International Labor Organization (ILO) country director Ingrid Christensen on June 6. (Photo: VNA)

Christensen was in the city for the 4th Vietnam Economic Forum held a day prior.

HCMC acknowledges the significance of ILO-funded projects which aim to facilitate Vietnamese companies to do business internationally and protect legitimate rights and interests of workers, Duc told Christensen.

He emphasized the city will coordinate more closely with the ILO in addressing existing issues hampering the progress of the labor projects. It pays special attention to the project on Technical Support for Enhancing the National Capacity to Prevent and Reduce Child Labor in Vietnam as it is striving to build the best environment for the development of children, he said.

HCMC has been focusing on ensuring social welfare for and protecting rights of migrant workers since the Covid-19 pandemic was kept at bay, he said, adding that thanks to such efforts, more than 98 percent of enterprises in the city have been able to resume operation so far.

The city will continue fulfilling its commitments in terms of working environment and social welfare for workers.

ILO Country Director Christensen, for her part, appreciated the city’s cooperation, saying ILO will coordinate further with the city to protect workers’ rights and provide them with the best working environment.

