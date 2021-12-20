HCMC leader extends Christmas greetings to Cardinal Pham Minh Man

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) visits Cardinal Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of HCMC Archdiocese (sitting).

The City’s Party leader extended his greetings to high-ranking bishop Pham Minh Man, Catholic dignitaries and followers in the city ahead of the Christmas holiday 2021 and New Year 2022.



He highlighted the contributions made by the municipal archdiocese and followers to the city’s development, especially the solidarity in fighting against Covid-19, ensuring social order and safety, and supporting people affected by the pandemic.



Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai hoped that Archbishop, Catholic dignitaries and followers would continue to implement prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of infectious diseases and contribute to the socio-economic development of the city.

Cardinal Pham Minh Man expressed his joy with the city’ achievements in preventing the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. The Catholic parishes across the city have participated in many social activities, such as preventing violence against women and children and offering shcolarships to disadvantaged students.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh