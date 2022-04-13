HCMC launches “Young aspiration” journey in 2022

The “Young aspiration” journey this year comprised three topics namely “Aspirations for a smart city”, “Aspirations for a creative city” and “Aspirations for the cultural city for 170 official delegates participating in the congress.
The delegation had a day to be introduced about the project of developing Ho Chi Minh City as a smart city and switchboard No.1022 at the Municipal Department of Information and Communications, and they were also introduced about the city’s development strategy and key telecommunications projects at VNPT Center in Ho Chi Minh City. Besides, the participants had a chance to grasp the project of establishing and developing an innovative, highly interactive city in the East of Ho Chi Minh City at the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture and visit the Saigon High-tech Park.
The delegates joined a ceremony to offer flowers and incenses at the heroic martyrs’ monument to the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City; visit VOH Voice Radio Museum; experience sightseeing by double-decker bus to visit the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts and learn about the project of the development strategy of Ho Chi Minh City's cultural industry in the period of 2020 - 2035.
Some photos featuring activities of the delegates joining “Young aspiration” journey: