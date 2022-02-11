HCMC launches Red Spring blood donation campaign

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society launched voluntary blood donation day which has taken place at the HCMC Youth's Cultural House on February 10-11.Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society Tran Truong Son said that the voluntary blood donation campaign aims to initiate the tradition of solidarity, love and support of people for many years.
Last year, the fourth Covid-19 pandemic outbreak caused huge impacts, including lack of blood during patients’ treatment; however, the Municipal Red Cross Society launched large-scale voluntary blood donation campaigns at mobile spots to ensure blood sources for emergency treatment and blood banks.
186,577 volunteers participated in blood donation activities, reaching 84 percent of the set target.
This year, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society sets a target of collecting 210,000 blood bags. As for the Red Spring blood donation campaign, it is expected to receive 44,000 blood bags from volunteers from now to March 9.