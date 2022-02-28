HCMC launches practical activities in Youth Month 2022

With the theme of “creative youth”, Youth Month 2022 covers models and methods which would be implemented based on safe and flexible adaption spirit, ensuring Covid-19 prevention and control.Among them, the ten targets have been set, including career consulting for at least 10,000 teenagers, introducing jobs to at least 5,000 young people, training and equipping practical social skills for at least 20,000 for children and teenagers from six to 16 years old, proposing at least 15,000 ideas and initiates, planting at least 5,000 new trees, building at least ten playgrounds for children and teenagers.
Besides, each Youth Union’s facilities will implement at least one project or relevant work to celebrate the congress of the Union at all levels, organize an activity related to building new civilized urban and rural and an activity to support the model of youth entrepreneurship.
After the launching ceremony, the union members and young people in Ho Chi Minh City participated in meaningful activities including cleaning Tan Tru – Hy Vong canal route in Tan Binh District, drawing pictures to propagandize environmental protection, presenting the national flag to the households, installing lights to carry out the project of "Civilization - Clean and Beautiful - Safety" alley, offering trees, installing sorting trash cans, visiting and giving gifts to needy children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, fire drills.
On the occasion, the young volunteers for the science development program also strengthened the health care for people after they have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 and had post-Covid-19 symptoms, performed technique transfer of shrimp and crab feeding for people in the five suburban districts, offered 3,000 greater scaups for border guards, gifted 20 computers for difficult students.