HCMC launches plan kicking off Covid-19 vaccination drive for children

Thu Duc City will begin Covid-19 vaccination drive for children next Monday. (Photo: SGGP)



Students will be vaccinated at schools or vaccination sites that were chosen prior.



Children who do not go to school will get a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at fixed or mobile vaccination sites in districts and Thu Duc City.

Children underlying health conditions and child patients will be vaccinated at children hospitals or the pediatric department of hospitals.

At first, the municipal authorities will offer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to teenagers aged 16-17 and then mandate vaccine for different age groups of 14-15 and 12-13.

Covid-19 vaccine licensed for use has been approved by the Ministry of Health. Each person will be offered two doses of the same vaccine.

The HCMC People’s Committee has delegated the municipal Department of Training and Education to make the list of 6th-12th grade students; and the Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs to list children aged 12-17 who are out of school and breeding at the department’s supporting centers.

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City has issued a Covid-19 vaccination program for children aged 12-17 to protect 100 percent of kids from the disease. The program specifically focuses on children underlying health conditions, overweight and obesity.

As planned, children will receive the first dose of vaccine from October 25 and get the second dose by November 25. The parents will be required to give informed consent and permission for children to be vaccinated.

At first, the municipal authorities will offer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 25,000 teenagers aged 16-17 and then mandate vaccine for 30,000 children aged between 14 and 15 and 45,000 those aged 12-13 at 54 vaccination sites in 34 wards, hospitals including Le Van Thinh, Thu Duc and Le Van Viet.







By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh