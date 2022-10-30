HCMC launches information system to handle administrative procedures

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (5th, R) and city's leaders attend the launching ceremony of the information system for handling administrative procedures.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that administrative procedures reform plays an important role. The satisfaction of people and businesses is the measurement and evaluation of the administrative reform effectiveness and capability of cadres and civil servants.

HCMC always strives to speed up the reform of administrative procedures and solve problems to achieve enterprise and people’s highest satisfaction. However, the current traditional mode of administrative procedures cannot meet the demand of the growing amount of work. Therefore, the city set out a requirement for modernizing the administrative procedure to improve public administrative services.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.

In addition, the city plans to operate the administration on the digital platform by 2025. All administrative procedures at all levels, receiving and solving problems and suggestions of residents and businesses will be implemented on the digital platform.

Therefore, the launch of the information system to handle administrative procedures in Ho Chi Minh City is a very important preparatory step for creating a connection and convenient implementation of works.

Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications said that the information system is designed for 2,200 civil servants and nine million people to use and handle 17 million dossiers per year. The system will create an administrative service bringing many benefits to people, businesses and city authorities.

From now until the end of this year, the information system for handling administrative procedures will establish 100 percent eligible administrative procedures to help cadres and civil servants receive and handle documents and provide 452 public administrative services online.

