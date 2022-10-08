HCMC launches “For the poor” month 2022

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) and Chairwoman of the VFF in HCMC Tran Kim Yen (R) meet students who receive assistance.



The Standing Board of the VFF in HCMC- the Mobilization Board of the “ Fund for the poor ” set a target of VND40 billion (US$1.67 million) while the VFF at all levels in the city has made an effort to collect more than VND125 billion. The money will be continued to help poor and near-poor households in response to the HCMC’s “multidimensional poverty alleviation” campaign in the 2021-2025 period, especially offering Tet gifts on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023.

At the launching ceremony, the Standing Board of the VFF in HCMC- the Mobilization Board of the “Fund for the poor” handed over the capital to repair and build 56 charity houses and offered 35 tools to needy families of people with meritorious services, poor and near-poor households in the city.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le R) offers flowers to a sponsor of the program.

In addition, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC has also continued to present the Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships to 1,867 students, provided sponsorship worth over VND8.6 billion to 65 university students.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC has sponsored children who have become orphans due to Covid-19 for VND500, 000- VND2 million a child per month until they are 18.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, R) offers flowers to businesses that donate to the fund.

According to Chairwoman of the VFF in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, the “For the poor” fund received more than VND191 billion, built 62 charity houses and repaired 217 houses, offered 5,941 Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships and 150 modes of transport for students to go to school, handed over 167 tools for making living and hundreds of thousands of gifts to families with meritorious services, poor and near-poor households.

She called on people, and businesses at home and abroad to join hands to help needy people and hoped the program will continuously receive support from individuals, organizations, State agencies, and enterprises.

The 2022 “For the poor” month will run from October 17 to November 18.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) talks with needy people. Chairwoman of the VFF in HCMC Tran Kim Yen hands over the capital to build charity houses.





By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh