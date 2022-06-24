HCMC launches environmental sanitation campaign against dengue fever

Residents wash away the water storage containers to prevent dengue fever.

Specifically, the municipal People’s Committee requested all households, offices, production companies, schools, hospitals and public places to carry out measures to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas.

The dengue fever prevention campaign will take place from the beginning of July to the end of September, even prolong based on the disease situation.Residents are recommended to regularly check and seal water storage containers to prevent mosquitoes get inside to lay eggs, and frequently change and wash away the water storage containers at least once a week.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong